All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 846 KIRK PL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
846 KIRK PL
Last updated February 2 2020 at 5:45 PM
846 KIRK PL
846 Kirk Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
846 Kirk Place, San Antonio, TX 78226
Thompson
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Freshly painted and move in ready very clean and charming home with big yard. Very convenient to highway and downtown.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 846 KIRK PL have any available units?
846 KIRK PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 846 KIRK PL currently offering any rent specials?
846 KIRK PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 846 KIRK PL pet-friendly?
No, 846 KIRK PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 846 KIRK PL offer parking?
No, 846 KIRK PL does not offer parking.
Does 846 KIRK PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 846 KIRK PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 846 KIRK PL have a pool?
No, 846 KIRK PL does not have a pool.
Does 846 KIRK PL have accessible units?
No, 846 KIRK PL does not have accessible units.
Does 846 KIRK PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 846 KIRK PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 846 KIRK PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 846 KIRK PL does not have units with air conditioning.
