827 Maltese Garden, San Antonio, TX 78260 Stone Oak
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
Inmaculate very well maintained home in a gated community. Entry opens to a spacious living and dining area. Foyer leads you to a secondary living room w/ a corner fireplace. Great kitchen space w/ granite counter tops and a separate breakfast room. Master bedroom is located downstairs. Upstairs features 3 oversize rooms with walk in closets and a spacious loft. House is freshly painted w/ new carpet. Covered Patio ready for a Family BBQ Dinner. Possession Negotiable. Actual Tenant need 30 days to move ou
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 827 Maltese Gardens have any available units?
