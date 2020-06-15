All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 827 Maltese Gardens.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
827 Maltese Gardens
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:06 PM

827 Maltese Gardens

827 Maltese Garden · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Stone Oak
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

827 Maltese Garden, San Antonio, TX 78260
Stone Oak

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Inmaculate very well maintained home in a gated community. Entry opens to a spacious living and dining area. Foyer leads you to a secondary living room w/ a corner fireplace. Great kitchen space w/ granite counter tops and a separate breakfast room. Master bedroom is located downstairs. Upstairs features 3 oversize rooms with walk in closets and a spacious loft. House is freshly painted w/ new carpet. Covered Patio ready for a Family BBQ Dinner. Possession Negotiable. Actual Tenant need 30 days to move ou

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 827 Maltese Gardens have any available units?
827 Maltese Gardens doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 827 Maltese Gardens have?
Some of 827 Maltese Gardens's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 827 Maltese Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
827 Maltese Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 827 Maltese Gardens pet-friendly?
No, 827 Maltese Gardens is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 827 Maltese Gardens offer parking?
Yes, 827 Maltese Gardens offers parking.
Does 827 Maltese Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
No, 827 Maltese Gardens does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 827 Maltese Gardens have a pool?
No, 827 Maltese Gardens does not have a pool.
Does 827 Maltese Gardens have accessible units?
No, 827 Maltese Gardens does not have accessible units.
Does 827 Maltese Gardens have units with dishwashers?
No, 827 Maltese Gardens does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solara Apartments
11710 Parliament St
San Antonio, TX 78213
Overture Stone Oak 55+
18610 Tuscany Stone
San Antonio, TX 78258
Laurel Canyon
10809 Westwood Loop
San Antonio, TX 78254
Springs at Alamo Ranch
11211 Westwood Loop
San Antonio, TX 78253
Wellington Estates
6623 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Pearl Park
5100 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78229
Regency at Stone Oak
25675 Overlook Pky
San Antonio, TX 78260
Infinity at the Rim Apartments
18130 Talavera Rdg
San Antonio, TX 78257

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio