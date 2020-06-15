827 Maltese Gardens

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Inmaculate very well maintained home in a gated community. Entry opens to a spacious living and dining area. Foyer leads you to a secondary living room w/ a corner fireplace. Great kitchen space w/ granite counter tops and a separate breakfast room. Master bedroom is located downstairs. Upstairs features 3 oversize rooms with walk in closets and a spacious loft. House is freshly painted w/ new carpet. Covered Patio ready for a Family BBQ Dinner. Possession Negotiable. Actual Tenant need 30 days to move ou