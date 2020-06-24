All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

8230 Recio Oak

8230 Recio Oak · No Longer Available
Location

8230 Recio Oak, San Antonio, TX 78223
Woodbridge at Monte Viejo

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4/3.5 located in SE San Antonio. Home boasts ceramic tile through the 1st floor and spacious bedrooms with a master shower to die for. Home is in close proximity to The Republic Golf Club, schools, dining, and shopping. Come out and see this great property today!

SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. Owner must approve all pets!

APPLICATION FEE $65
Income 3xrent a month, good rental history, credit/background check.
Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.

FOR MORE INFORMATION AND SHOWING

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8230 Recio Oak have any available units?
8230 Recio Oak doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 8230 Recio Oak currently offering any rent specials?
8230 Recio Oak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8230 Recio Oak pet-friendly?
Yes, 8230 Recio Oak is pet friendly.
Does 8230 Recio Oak offer parking?
No, 8230 Recio Oak does not offer parking.
Does 8230 Recio Oak have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8230 Recio Oak does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8230 Recio Oak have a pool?
No, 8230 Recio Oak does not have a pool.
Does 8230 Recio Oak have accessible units?
No, 8230 Recio Oak does not have accessible units.
Does 8230 Recio Oak have units with dishwashers?
No, 8230 Recio Oak does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8230 Recio Oak have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8230 Recio Oak has units with air conditioning.
