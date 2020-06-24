8230 Recio Oak

Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 4/3.5 located in SE San Antonio. Home boasts ceramic tile through the 1st floor and spacious bedrooms with a master shower to die for. Home is in close proximity to The Republic Golf Club, schools, dining, and shopping. Come out and see this great property today!



SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. Owner must approve all pets!



APPLICATION FEE $65

Income 3xrent a month, good rental history, credit/background check.

Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.



