8222 Meadow Sun Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

USE PROMO CODE DREAMHOME TO WAIVE YOUR APPLICATION FEE(S) FOR A LIMITED TIME. Nice single story three bedroom, two bathroom house in quaint established neighborhood. Inviting stone front with a sizable and enclosed back yard and patio, perfect for hosting company. Large kitchen features granite counter tops, white cabinets and white appliances including microwave. Cozy gas fireplace with mantles, great for those cold winter evenings. Bay window in spacious dining room, ceiling fans and tile flooring throughout, plush carpeting in bedrooms. 2 car garage and shed in backyard. Pet friendly -- breed restrictions apply. Close to 410 and walking distance to public bus route. Hurry this one won't last!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.