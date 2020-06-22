All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8222 Meadow Sun Street

8222 Meadow Sun Street · No Longer Available
Location

8222 Meadow Sun Street, San Antonio, TX 78251
Timber Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
USE PROMO CODE DREAMHOME TO WAIVE YOUR APPLICATION FEE(S) FOR A LIMITED TIME. Nice single story three bedroom, two bathroom house in quaint established neighborhood. Inviting stone front with a sizable and enclosed back yard and patio, perfect for hosting company. Large kitchen features granite counter tops, white cabinets and white appliances including microwave. Cozy gas fireplace with mantles, great for those cold winter evenings. Bay window in spacious dining room, ceiling fans and tile flooring throughout, plush carpeting in bedrooms. 2 car garage and shed in backyard. Pet friendly -- breed restrictions apply. Close to 410 and walking distance to public bus route. Hurry this one won't last!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8222 Meadow Sun Street have any available units?
8222 Meadow Sun Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8222 Meadow Sun Street have?
Some of 8222 Meadow Sun Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8222 Meadow Sun Street currently offering any rent specials?
8222 Meadow Sun Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8222 Meadow Sun Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8222 Meadow Sun Street is pet friendly.
Does 8222 Meadow Sun Street offer parking?
Yes, 8222 Meadow Sun Street does offer parking.
Does 8222 Meadow Sun Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8222 Meadow Sun Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8222 Meadow Sun Street have a pool?
No, 8222 Meadow Sun Street does not have a pool.
Does 8222 Meadow Sun Street have accessible units?
No, 8222 Meadow Sun Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8222 Meadow Sun Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8222 Meadow Sun Street does not have units with dishwashers.
