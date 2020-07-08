All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 20 2020 at 7:45 PM

8219 Grimchester

8219 Grimchester · No Longer Available
Location

8219 Grimchester, San Antonio, TX 78109
Northhampton

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
carpet
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1526459

Nice open 4 bedroom home in the highly desirable Northhampton subdivision! This house has a great layout with living areas downstairs and all 4 bedrooms upstairs. Large yard is perfect for kids or pets. All brick exterior gives timeless look to a great neighborhood home. Walking distance to Converse City Park and shopping this house's location can't be beat!
|Amenities: Attached 2 Car Garage,Blinds,Carpet,Cats ok,Ceiling fans throughout,Dogs ok,Fenced yard,Tile flooring,Walk-in closet,Washer/ Dryer Hookups
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8219 Grimchester have any available units?
8219 Grimchester doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8219 Grimchester have?
Some of 8219 Grimchester's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8219 Grimchester currently offering any rent specials?
8219 Grimchester is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8219 Grimchester pet-friendly?
Yes, 8219 Grimchester is pet friendly.
Does 8219 Grimchester offer parking?
Yes, 8219 Grimchester offers parking.
Does 8219 Grimchester have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8219 Grimchester does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8219 Grimchester have a pool?
No, 8219 Grimchester does not have a pool.
Does 8219 Grimchester have accessible units?
No, 8219 Grimchester does not have accessible units.
Does 8219 Grimchester have units with dishwashers?
No, 8219 Grimchester does not have units with dishwashers.

