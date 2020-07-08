8219 Grimchester

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage walk in closets ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1526459



Nice open 4 bedroom home in the highly desirable Northhampton subdivision! This house has a great layout with living areas downstairs and all 4 bedrooms upstairs. Large yard is perfect for kids or pets. All brick exterior gives timeless look to a great neighborhood home. Walking distance to Converse City Park and shopping this house's location can't be beat!

|Amenities: Attached 2 Car Garage,Blinds,Carpet,Cats ok,Ceiling fans throughout,Dogs ok,Fenced yard,Tile flooring,Walk-in closet,Washer/ Dryer Hookups

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.