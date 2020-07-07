807 Cormorant

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets game room

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Home in The Enclave At Lakeside! - This clean, spacious and well laid out home in Enclave at Lakeside has plenty to offer! Two master suites, one downstairs & one upstairs, with large walk-in closets. Island kitchen with stainless steel appliances and eat-in kitchen area. Over-sized loft/game room. Spacious guest bedrooms. Has water softener, covered patio & large backyard. Close to Lackland AFB. NISD schools. ***Small pets under 25 lbs only*** **Residents will pay a monthly fee of $25 for the Strategic Resident Program



(RLNE2134646)