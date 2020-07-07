All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 807 Cormorant.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
807 Cormorant
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

807 Cormorant

807 Cormorant · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

807 Cormorant, San Antonio, TX 78245

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Home in The Enclave At Lakeside! - This clean, spacious and well laid out home in Enclave at Lakeside has plenty to offer! Two master suites, one downstairs & one upstairs, with large walk-in closets. Island kitchen with stainless steel appliances and eat-in kitchen area. Over-sized loft/game room. Spacious guest bedrooms. Has water softener, covered patio & large backyard. Close to Lackland AFB. NISD schools. ***Small pets under 25 lbs only*** **Residents will pay a monthly fee of $25 for the Strategic Resident Program

(RLNE2134646)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 Cormorant have any available units?
807 Cormorant doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 807 Cormorant have?
Some of 807 Cormorant's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 Cormorant currently offering any rent specials?
807 Cormorant is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 Cormorant pet-friendly?
Yes, 807 Cormorant is pet friendly.
Does 807 Cormorant offer parking?
No, 807 Cormorant does not offer parking.
Does 807 Cormorant have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 Cormorant does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 Cormorant have a pool?
No, 807 Cormorant does not have a pool.
Does 807 Cormorant have accessible units?
No, 807 Cormorant does not have accessible units.
Does 807 Cormorant have units with dishwashers?
No, 807 Cormorant does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Move Cross Country
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Archer Stone Canyon
21302 Encino Commons
San Antonio, TX 78259
District at Medical Center
5114 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Retreat at the Rim
5650 Worth Parkway
San Antonio, TX 78249
Soap Factory
500 N Santa Rosa Ave
San Antonio, TX 78207
Cortland Brackenridge
223 Brackenridge Ave
San Antonio, TX 78209
ReNew at TPC
5707 TPC Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78261
French Place
109 W French Pl
San Antonio, TX 78212
The Stella
4835 Lord Road
San Antonio, TX 78220

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio