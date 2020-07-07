All apartments in San Antonio
8034 Big Bend

Location

8034 Big Bend, San Antonio, TX 78250

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
*This home shows through Rently. Please follow the additional instructions to gain access*

Cozy 2/1 located in New Territories beautifully remodeled home with a one car garage. Home features updated kitchen with appliances to include refrigerator. Large covered back patio with outside storage shed. New flooring and paint throughout, living room has built in fireplace, bathroom features large walk in shower. Don't miss out on this one, won't last long.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

