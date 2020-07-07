8034 Big Bend

Amenities

*This home shows through Rently. Please follow the additional instructions to gain access*



Cozy 2/1 located in New Territories beautifully remodeled home with a one car garage. Home features updated kitchen with appliances to include refrigerator. Large covered back patio with outside storage shed. New flooring and paint throughout, living room has built in fireplace, bathroom features large walk in shower. Don't miss out on this one, won't last long.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

