All apartments in San Antonio
Home
San Antonio, TX
802 JENNINGS AVE
Last updated October 17 2019 at 12:08 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
802 JENNINGS AVE
802 Jennings Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
802 Jennings Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78225
Palm Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Adorable home with a beautifully shaded, oversized backyard. Situated on a quiet street and on a large corner lot, with easy access to 35 and 90.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 802 JENNINGS AVE have any available units?
802 JENNINGS AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 802 JENNINGS AVE currently offering any rent specials?
802 JENNINGS AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 JENNINGS AVE pet-friendly?
No, 802 JENNINGS AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 802 JENNINGS AVE offer parking?
No, 802 JENNINGS AVE does not offer parking.
Does 802 JENNINGS AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 802 JENNINGS AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 JENNINGS AVE have a pool?
No, 802 JENNINGS AVE does not have a pool.
Does 802 JENNINGS AVE have accessible units?
No, 802 JENNINGS AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 802 JENNINGS AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 802 JENNINGS AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 802 JENNINGS AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 802 JENNINGS AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Castle Hills, TX
