All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 802 JENNINGS AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
802 JENNINGS AVE
Last updated October 17 2019 at 12:08 PM

802 JENNINGS AVE

802 Jennings Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

802 Jennings Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78225
Palm Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Adorable home with a beautifully shaded, oversized backyard. Situated on a quiet street and on a large corner lot, with easy access to 35 and 90.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 JENNINGS AVE have any available units?
802 JENNINGS AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 802 JENNINGS AVE currently offering any rent specials?
802 JENNINGS AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 JENNINGS AVE pet-friendly?
No, 802 JENNINGS AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 802 JENNINGS AVE offer parking?
No, 802 JENNINGS AVE does not offer parking.
Does 802 JENNINGS AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 802 JENNINGS AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 JENNINGS AVE have a pool?
No, 802 JENNINGS AVE does not have a pool.
Does 802 JENNINGS AVE have accessible units?
No, 802 JENNINGS AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 802 JENNINGS AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 802 JENNINGS AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 802 JENNINGS AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 802 JENNINGS AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arrive Eilan
17803 La Cantera Terrace
San Antonio, TX 78256
Bowie San Antonio
223 Rainbow Dr
San Antonio, TX 78209
Sevona Westover Hills
12105 State Hwy 151
San Antonio, TX 78251
Sonterra Blue
922 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Boardwalk Med Center
7838 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
French Place
109 W French Pl
San Antonio, TX 78212
Exeter Place
136 Exeter Place Drive
San Antonio, TX 78253
Infinity at the Rim Apartments
18130 Talavera Rdg
San Antonio, TX 78257

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio