8019 Hoovers Bend
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:06 AM

8019 Hoovers Bend

8019 Hoovers Bnd · No Longer Available
Location

8019 Hoovers Bnd, San Antonio, TX 78250

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 3 bed/2 bath home located in northwest San Antonio - Cozy 3 bed/2 bath home located in northwest San Antonio available for rent today! Owners are including all major appliances with the rent (washer/dryer/fridge). Pets are welcome with owner approval (max 2). Located close to loop 1604 for quick access to nearby shopping centers and entertainment areas.

Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.

Security deposit minimum one month rent, based on credit results.
$100.00 one time lease administration fee
Required with ALL lease agreements under ForeFront Property Management is the Bronze Resident Benefits Package. Inclusions in the Bronze Resident Benefits Package:
- Included Online Resident Portal for Maintenance, Payment Options, and Electronic Statements.
- 24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.
- HVAC Preventive Maintenance Program
- Free Credit Reporting for All Rental Payments made during this Lease to Experian.
Cost- $30/month

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

(RLNE2775550)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8019 Hoovers Bend have any available units?
8019 Hoovers Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8019 Hoovers Bend have?
Some of 8019 Hoovers Bend's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8019 Hoovers Bend currently offering any rent specials?
8019 Hoovers Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8019 Hoovers Bend pet-friendly?
Yes, 8019 Hoovers Bend is pet friendly.
Does 8019 Hoovers Bend offer parking?
No, 8019 Hoovers Bend does not offer parking.
Does 8019 Hoovers Bend have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8019 Hoovers Bend offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8019 Hoovers Bend have a pool?
No, 8019 Hoovers Bend does not have a pool.
Does 8019 Hoovers Bend have accessible units?
No, 8019 Hoovers Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 8019 Hoovers Bend have units with dishwashers?
No, 8019 Hoovers Bend does not have units with dishwashers.
