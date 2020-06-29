8014 Cooper Pass

Amenities

garbage disposal pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d418e690a5 ---- Beautifully Landscaped 3 bedroom home that has Great curb appeal. The front and back is full of oak trees that gives it a peaceful country feel. Relax and enjoy quiet living and a spectacular home of entertaining. Fabulous Shopping area with HEB, Walmart conveniently located just minutes away. Near La Cantera, The Rim, Lowes and a variety of restaurants.Pets Allowed Upon Approval!!



Rent Includes: Some Furnishings Min/Max Months: 12/24 Breakfast Nook Ceiling Fan Ceramic Tile Disposal Dryer Island Stove Study Utility Room Vinyl Walk In Closet(S) Washer