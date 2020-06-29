All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated September 7 2019 at 3:25 AM

8014 Cooper Pass

8014 Cooper Pass · No Longer Available
Location

8014 Cooper Pass, San Antonio, TX 78255

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d418e690a5 ---- Beautifully Landscaped 3 bedroom home that has Great curb appeal. The front and back is full of oak trees that gives it a peaceful country feel. Relax and enjoy quiet living and a spectacular home of entertaining. Fabulous Shopping area with HEB, Walmart conveniently located just minutes away. Near La Cantera, The Rim, Lowes and a variety of restaurants.Pets Allowed Upon Approval!!

Rent Includes: Some Furnishings Min/Max Months: 12/24 Breakfast Nook Ceiling Fan Ceramic Tile Disposal Dryer Island Stove Study Utility Room Vinyl Walk In Closet(S) Washer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8014 Cooper Pass have any available units?
8014 Cooper Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8014 Cooper Pass have?
Some of 8014 Cooper Pass's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8014 Cooper Pass currently offering any rent specials?
8014 Cooper Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8014 Cooper Pass pet-friendly?
Yes, 8014 Cooper Pass is pet friendly.
Does 8014 Cooper Pass offer parking?
No, 8014 Cooper Pass does not offer parking.
Does 8014 Cooper Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8014 Cooper Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8014 Cooper Pass have a pool?
No, 8014 Cooper Pass does not have a pool.
Does 8014 Cooper Pass have accessible units?
No, 8014 Cooper Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 8014 Cooper Pass have units with dishwashers?
No, 8014 Cooper Pass does not have units with dishwashers.

