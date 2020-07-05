8011 S. IH 35

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities accessible business center carport clubhouse dog park gym parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access online portal pet friendly trash valet

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fee7e5c0a9 ---- WE ARE PLEASED TO OFFER AMENITIES THAT COMPLEMENT YOUR LIFESTYLE. COMMUNITY AMENITIES 24-Hour Emergency Maintenance Attached/Detached Garages and Carports Available Automatic Rent Payment Option Billiards Room Business Center with Mac/PCs and Wireless Printing Cardio and Strength Training Fitness Center Carport Parking Available Clubhouse Community Recycling Demonstration Kitchen Disc Golf Course High Speed Internet Available Move-in Satisfaction Guarantee On-Site Maintenance On-Site Management Online Resident Services Package Lockers Pet Friendly Poolside BBQ/Picnic Areas Private Walking/Jogging and Bike Trail Resort-style Pool and Sundeck with Cabanas and Wi-Fi Short Term Lease Options Two Dog Parks Valet Trash Visa, MasterCard, and Discover Accepted APARTMENT AMENITIES Air Conditioner Assigned Garage* Attached Garage* Bay Window* Built-in Bookshelf* Cable Ready Ceiling Fan Computer Nook* Dishwasher Disposal Double Vanity in Bath* Garden Soaking Tub with Tile Surround Granite Countertops Kitchen Pantry* Medium Fenced-in Yard* Nine-foot Ceilings Over-the-range Microwave Patio/Balcony Pool View* Refrigerator with Ice Maker Sealed Concrete Flooring Small Fenced-In Yard* Smoke-free (ask for details)* Stainless Steel or Black Kitchen Appliances Standalone Glass Shower* Walk-in Closets with Wood Shelving Washer/Dryer Connections Wheelchair Access Window Coverings Wood Plank Style Floors* Wooded View*