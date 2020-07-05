All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

8011 S. IH 35

8011 S Ih 35 · No Longer Available
Location

8011 S Ih 35, San Antonio, TX 78224

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
online portal
pet friendly
trash valet
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fee7e5c0a9 ---- WE ARE PLEASED TO OFFER AMENITIES THAT COMPLEMENT YOUR LIFESTYLE. COMMUNITY AMENITIES 24-Hour Emergency Maintenance Attached/Detached Garages and Carports Available Automatic Rent Payment Option Billiards Room Business Center with Mac/PCs and Wireless Printing Cardio and Strength Training Fitness Center Carport Parking Available Clubhouse Community Recycling Demonstration Kitchen Disc Golf Course High Speed Internet Available Move-in Satisfaction Guarantee On-Site Maintenance On-Site Management Online Resident Services Package Lockers Pet Friendly Poolside BBQ/Picnic Areas Private Walking/Jogging and Bike Trail Resort-style Pool and Sundeck with Cabanas and Wi-Fi Short Term Lease Options Two Dog Parks Valet Trash Visa, MasterCard, and Discover Accepted APARTMENT AMENITIES Air Conditioner Assigned Garage* Attached Garage* Bay Window* Built-in Bookshelf* Cable Ready Ceiling Fan Computer Nook* Dishwasher Disposal Double Vanity in Bath* Garden Soaking Tub with Tile Surround Granite Countertops Kitchen Pantry* Medium Fenced-in Yard* Nine-foot Ceilings Over-the-range Microwave Patio/Balcony Pool View* Refrigerator with Ice Maker Sealed Concrete Flooring Small Fenced-In Yard* Smoke-free (ask for details)* Stainless Steel or Black Kitchen Appliances Standalone Glass Shower* Walk-in Closets with Wood Shelving Washer/Dryer Connections Wheelchair Access Window Coverings Wood Plank Style Floors* Wooded View*

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8011 S. IH 35 have any available units?
8011 S. IH 35 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8011 S. IH 35 have?
Some of 8011 S. IH 35's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8011 S. IH 35 currently offering any rent specials?
8011 S. IH 35 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8011 S. IH 35 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8011 S. IH 35 is pet friendly.
Does 8011 S. IH 35 offer parking?
Yes, 8011 S. IH 35 offers parking.
Does 8011 S. IH 35 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8011 S. IH 35 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8011 S. IH 35 have a pool?
Yes, 8011 S. IH 35 has a pool.
Does 8011 S. IH 35 have accessible units?
Yes, 8011 S. IH 35 has accessible units.
Does 8011 S. IH 35 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8011 S. IH 35 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
