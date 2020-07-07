All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

800 Vista Valet

800 Vista Valet Dr · No Longer Available
Location

800 Vista Valet Dr, San Antonio, TX 78216

Amenities

recently renovated
24hr gym
pool
pool table
basketball court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
pool table
internet access
valet service
This superb location means convenience to shopping, restaurants, the River Walk, the airport and major universities. The lush setting and beautiful landscaping will invite you to escape the city rush.

Enjoy all the amenities at hand including a youth activity center, clubhouse, pool table, playscapes, resort-pool with Wi-Fi, basketball court, 24-hour fitness center and jogging trails.

Take the opportunity to tour this property today!
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.
* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Vista Valet have any available units?
800 Vista Valet doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 Vista Valet have?
Some of 800 Vista Valet's amenities include recently renovated, 24hr gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Vista Valet currently offering any rent specials?
800 Vista Valet is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Vista Valet pet-friendly?
No, 800 Vista Valet is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 800 Vista Valet offer parking?
No, 800 Vista Valet does not offer parking.
Does 800 Vista Valet have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 Vista Valet does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Vista Valet have a pool?
Yes, 800 Vista Valet has a pool.
Does 800 Vista Valet have accessible units?
No, 800 Vista Valet does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Vista Valet have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 Vista Valet does not have units with dishwashers.

