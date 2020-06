Amenities

Looking for a short term lease and something that's move in ready? You'll love this fully furnished, tastefully decorated condo in Alamo Heights. All you need to bring is your clothes! Utilities, cable, pool and two covered parking spaces included. Great school district and close to shopping, restaurants, The Quarry, Loop 410, I-35 and Hwy 281. Condo is available for rent April 1 through December 31. A minimum 6 month lease is required. You'll have to see this one! No pets. No smoking.