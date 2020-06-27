All apartments in San Antonio
Location

7911 Cerezo, San Antonio, TX 78250

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in an established gated community on the Northwest side of San Antonio. Great open floor plan with stained concrete flooring throughout. Spacious bedrooms and all appliances included in the kitchen. Fantastic covered deck in backyard that is great for entertaining with large yard. This is a must see!!! Schedule your showing today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7911 Cerezo have any available units?
7911 Cerezo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7911 Cerezo have?
Some of 7911 Cerezo's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7911 Cerezo currently offering any rent specials?
7911 Cerezo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7911 Cerezo pet-friendly?
Yes, 7911 Cerezo is pet friendly.
Does 7911 Cerezo offer parking?
No, 7911 Cerezo does not offer parking.
Does 7911 Cerezo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7911 Cerezo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7911 Cerezo have a pool?
No, 7911 Cerezo does not have a pool.
Does 7911 Cerezo have accessible units?
No, 7911 Cerezo does not have accessible units.
Does 7911 Cerezo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7911 Cerezo has units with dishwashers.
