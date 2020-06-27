Fantastic 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in an established gated community on the Northwest side of San Antonio. Great open floor plan with stained concrete flooring throughout. Spacious bedrooms and all appliances included in the kitchen. Fantastic covered deck in backyard that is great for entertaining with large yard. This is a must see!!! Schedule your showing today!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7911 Cerezo have any available units?
7911 Cerezo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.