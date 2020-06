Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 2bdrm 2bath townhome in gated Westchase Village community. Open floorplan with wood and ceramic flooring in living and kitchen areas. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances with granite countertops. Bedrooms and study are spacious and carpeted. Nice sized backyard with covered patio great for entertaining and/or relaxing. Centrally located close to schools, shopping, and near Loop 410 & 1604.