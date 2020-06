Amenities

in unit laundry garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

Move in! Great One story 3 bed 2 bath rental in the Northwest. Duplex with one car garage. Ceramic Tile in entry, kitchen, dining, and utility Rooms. Open kitchen with great counter and storage space. Large living room that connects to the kitchen with a breakfast bar. New flooring in master bedroom and second bedroom. All great sized rooms. Washer and dryer included in spacious room. Great location close to Lackland AFB and easy access to 410. Come make this your home sweet home!