7667 Callaghan Rd
7667 Callaghan Rd

7667 Callaghan Road · No Longer Available
Location

7667 Callaghan Road, San Antonio, TX 78229

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
An extraordinary lifestyle awaits you at this prime San Antonio community. Live within close proximity to shops, restaurants, HEB and Denman Park. Enjoy a maintenance-free lifestyle and fantastic amenities such as snack machines, a resort-style pool, picnic/BBQ area, ample parking and a 24-hour fitness facility.

Interior features include Texas-sized walk-in closets, plush carpeting, a fully-equipped kitchen, lighted ceiling fans, full-size washer and dryer connections and wood-style flooring.

An apartment match made in heaven!
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.
* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7667 Callaghan Rd have any available units?
7667 Callaghan Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7667 Callaghan Rd have?
Some of 7667 Callaghan Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7667 Callaghan Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7667 Callaghan Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7667 Callaghan Rd pet-friendly?
No, 7667 Callaghan Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7667 Callaghan Rd offer parking?
Yes, 7667 Callaghan Rd offers parking.
Does 7667 Callaghan Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7667 Callaghan Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7667 Callaghan Rd have a pool?
Yes, 7667 Callaghan Rd has a pool.
Does 7667 Callaghan Rd have accessible units?
No, 7667 Callaghan Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7667 Callaghan Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7667 Callaghan Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

