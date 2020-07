Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NEW AND FRESHLY RENOVATED 4/2.5/2 NOW AVAILABLE - Property Id: 104121



This is an spacious home in a quiet, prestigious neighborhood. Close to UTSA, minutes to the Rim, Fiesta Texas, La cantera and much more. Neighborhood offers hiking trails, pools, parks and great activities for any age. Desirable schools and centralized located.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/104121

Property Id 104121



(RLNE4752307)