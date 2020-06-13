7638 Eagle Park Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance air conditioning refrigerator

Spacious 3 bedroom home for rent in NW San Antonio! - Spacious home featuring 9-ft. first floor ceilings,, 2-in. faux wood blinds, 42-in. upper kitchen cabinets with crown molding, granite kitchen countertops, raised vanity and full shower with tile surround at master bath, porcelain tub and shower with tile surround and dual vanity at bath 2, and full sprinkler system. 3 bedrooms, a large loft, and a laundry room are all located upstairs. Home will include a washer, dryer, refrigerator, and water softener with the rental.



Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.



Security deposit minimum one month rent, based on credit results.

$100.00 one time lease administration fee

Required with ALL lease agreements under ForeFront Property Management is the Bronze Resident Benefits Package. Inclusions in the Bronze Resident Benefits Package:

- Included Online Resident Portal for Maintenance, Payment Options, and Electronic Statements.

- 24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.

- HVAC Preventive Maintenance Program

- Free Credit Reporting for All Rental Payments made during this Lease to Experian.

Cost- $30/month



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.



