7638 Eagle Park Dr
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:11 PM

7638 Eagle Park Dr

7638 Eagle Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7638 Eagle Park Drive, San Antonio, TX 78250

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
Spacious 3 bedroom home for rent in NW San Antonio! - Spacious home featuring 9-ft. first floor ceilings,, 2-in. faux wood blinds, 42-in. upper kitchen cabinets with crown molding, granite kitchen countertops, raised vanity and full shower with tile surround at master bath, porcelain tub and shower with tile surround and dual vanity at bath 2, and full sprinkler system. 3 bedrooms, a large loft, and a laundry room are all located upstairs. Home will include a washer, dryer, refrigerator, and water softener with the rental.

Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.

Security deposit minimum one month rent, based on credit results.
$100.00 one time lease administration fee
Required with ALL lease agreements under ForeFront Property Management is the Bronze Resident Benefits Package. Inclusions in the Bronze Resident Benefits Package:
- Included Online Resident Portal for Maintenance, Payment Options, and Electronic Statements.
- 24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.
- HVAC Preventive Maintenance Program
- Free Credit Reporting for All Rental Payments made during this Lease to Experian.
Cost- $30/month

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

(RLNE4183783)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7638 Eagle Park Dr have any available units?
7638 Eagle Park Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7638 Eagle Park Dr have?
Some of 7638 Eagle Park Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7638 Eagle Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7638 Eagle Park Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7638 Eagle Park Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7638 Eagle Park Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7638 Eagle Park Dr offer parking?
No, 7638 Eagle Park Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7638 Eagle Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7638 Eagle Park Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7638 Eagle Park Dr have a pool?
No, 7638 Eagle Park Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7638 Eagle Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 7638 Eagle Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7638 Eagle Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7638 Eagle Park Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
