Last updated August 27 2019 at 9:14 PM

7522 Whispine

7522 Whispine · No Longer Available
Location

7522 Whispine, San Antonio, TX 78218

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Blakeford floorplan is a dynamite 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home with lots of charm. Split floorplan with open living/kitchen/dining room space. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7522 Whispine have any available units?
7522 Whispine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 7522 Whispine currently offering any rent specials?
7522 Whispine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7522 Whispine pet-friendly?
Yes, 7522 Whispine is pet friendly.
Does 7522 Whispine offer parking?
Yes, 7522 Whispine offers parking.
Does 7522 Whispine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7522 Whispine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7522 Whispine have a pool?
No, 7522 Whispine does not have a pool.
Does 7522 Whispine have accessible units?
No, 7522 Whispine does not have accessible units.
Does 7522 Whispine have units with dishwashers?
No, 7522 Whispine does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7522 Whispine have units with air conditioning?
No, 7522 Whispine does not have units with air conditioning.
