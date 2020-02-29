7459 Round Mtn

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

~Wind your way up to this beautiful 4/2/2 ranch style home on 1/3 acre corner lot~Spacious living room w/built-ins & stone fireplace~Freshly painted interior & new carpet installed~Updated kitchen w/granite countertops, gas stove~Enjoy the lush backyard w/a custom deck & koi pond~Property backs up to La Cantera's Palmer Course~Stone wall in the master bedroom~Master bath has a garden whirlpool tub & an extended vanity, walk-in closet~No pets allowed~Great location near 1604, La Cantera, The Rim~