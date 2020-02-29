All apartments in San Antonio
7459 Round Mtn
7459 Round Mtn

7459 Round Mountain · No Longer Available
Location

7459 Round Mountain, San Antonio, TX 78255

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
~Wind your way up to this beautiful 4/2/2 ranch style home on 1/3 acre corner lot~Spacious living room w/built-ins & stone fireplace~Freshly painted interior & new carpet installed~Updated kitchen w/granite countertops, gas stove~Enjoy the lush backyard w/a custom deck & koi pond~Property backs up to La Cantera's Palmer Course~Stone wall in the master bedroom~Master bath has a garden whirlpool tub & an extended vanity, walk-in closet~No pets allowed~Great location near 1604, La Cantera, The Rim~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7459 Round Mtn have any available units?
7459 Round Mtn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7459 Round Mtn have?
Some of 7459 Round Mtn's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7459 Round Mtn currently offering any rent specials?
7459 Round Mtn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7459 Round Mtn pet-friendly?
No, 7459 Round Mtn is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7459 Round Mtn offer parking?
Yes, 7459 Round Mtn offers parking.
Does 7459 Round Mtn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7459 Round Mtn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7459 Round Mtn have a pool?
Yes, 7459 Round Mtn has a pool.
Does 7459 Round Mtn have accessible units?
No, 7459 Round Mtn does not have accessible units.
Does 7459 Round Mtn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7459 Round Mtn has units with dishwashers.

