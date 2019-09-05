All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 7431 Hardesty.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
7431 Hardesty
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:26 AM

7431 Hardesty

7431 Hardesty · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7431 Hardesty, San Antonio, TX 78250
Northwest Crossing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful home Northwest Crossing located in a great cul de sac - This beautifully updated cul de sac home located in the highly desired Northwest Crossing neighborhood~ The kitchen is fully upgraded with gorgeous granite counter-tops, custom cabinetry, & beautiful appliances. The home has a converted garage that is fully finished out, would be a great playroom, office, etc. Large backyard! Tons of neighborhood amenities. Residents will pay a monthly fee of $25 for the Strategic Resident Program. Includes a/c filters delivered to your door every 30 days.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4941288)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7431 Hardesty have any available units?
7431 Hardesty doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7431 Hardesty have?
Some of 7431 Hardesty's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7431 Hardesty currently offering any rent specials?
7431 Hardesty is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7431 Hardesty pet-friendly?
Yes, 7431 Hardesty is pet friendly.
Does 7431 Hardesty offer parking?
Yes, 7431 Hardesty offers parking.
Does 7431 Hardesty have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7431 Hardesty does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7431 Hardesty have a pool?
Yes, 7431 Hardesty has a pool.
Does 7431 Hardesty have accessible units?
No, 7431 Hardesty does not have accessible units.
Does 7431 Hardesty have units with dishwashers?
No, 7431 Hardesty does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Torino Villas
7626 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Lucero
527 South Acme Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
Maverick
400 E Houston St
San Antonio, TX 78205
The Redland
18979 Redland Rd
San Antonio, TX 78259
La Silva
3903 Barrington St
San Antonio, TX 78217
Algarita Lakeside
8555 Laurens Ln
San Antonio, TX 78218
Refugio Place
300 Labor St
San Antonio, TX 78210
Windbury Apartments Homes
4515 Gardendale St
San Antonio, TX 78240

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio