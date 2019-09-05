7431 Hardesty

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage pet friendly tennis court

Beautiful home Northwest Crossing located in a great cul de sac - This beautifully updated cul de sac home located in the highly desired Northwest Crossing neighborhood~ The kitchen is fully upgraded with gorgeous granite counter-tops, custom cabinetry, & beautiful appliances. The home has a converted garage that is fully finished out, would be a great playroom, office, etc. Large backyard! Tons of neighborhood amenities. Residents will pay a monthly fee of $25 for the Strategic Resident Program. Includes a/c filters delivered to your door every 30 days.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4941288)