7415 CARRIAGE PASS

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan microwave

GREAT ONE STORY HOME WITH OPEN FLOORPLAN * EXCELLENT COMMUNITY & NEIGHBORS * HOME OFFERS SPACIOUS BEDROOMS * MASTER BEDROOM FEATURES WALK IN CLOSET WITH GARDEN TUB & DOUBLE VANITY IN MASTERBATH * CEILING FANS IN ALL BEDROOMS * OVERSIZED COVERED PATIO IN BACKYARD * KITCHEN INCLUDES REFRIGERATOR, MICROWAVE, STOVE & DISHWASHER * FLOORING IS ALL TILE * SPRINKLER SYSTEM * CLOSE TO IH-10 & LOOP 1604 & SHOPS AT LA CANTERA * RENTER'S INSURANCE COVERAGE UP TO $185,000 WILL BE REQUIRED * SMOKE FREE HOME.