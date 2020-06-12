All apartments in San Antonio
7246 Cozy Run

7246 Cozy Run · No Longer Available
Location

7246 Cozy Run, San Antonio, TX 78218

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7246 Cozy Run have any available units?
7246 Cozy Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 7246 Cozy Run currently offering any rent specials?
7246 Cozy Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7246 Cozy Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 7246 Cozy Run is pet friendly.
Does 7246 Cozy Run offer parking?
No, 7246 Cozy Run does not offer parking.
Does 7246 Cozy Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7246 Cozy Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7246 Cozy Run have a pool?
No, 7246 Cozy Run does not have a pool.
Does 7246 Cozy Run have accessible units?
No, 7246 Cozy Run does not have accessible units.
Does 7246 Cozy Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 7246 Cozy Run does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7246 Cozy Run have units with air conditioning?
No, 7246 Cozy Run does not have units with air conditioning.
