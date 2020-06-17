718 N PINE ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

1930's bungalow in Historic Dignowity Hill! 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, large backyard, wrap around porch, refrigerator, and washer and dryer! Easy access to I-35, I-37/281, I-10, and about 10 minutes from 410. Close to the Pearl Brewery and minutes from Southtown! Close to great eats (Sweet Yams and Dignowity Meats to name a few) and bars like Big Hops, Burleson Yard, and Alamo Beer. Join your neighbors for kickball in the park, race car derby, neighborhood markets on Nolan, and so much more!