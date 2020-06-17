All apartments in San Antonio
718 N PINE ST
718 N PINE ST

718 North Pine Street · No Longer Available
Location

718 North Pine Street, San Antonio, TX 78202
Dignowity Hill

Amenities

1930's bungalow in Historic Dignowity Hill! 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, large backyard, wrap around porch, refrigerator, and washer and dryer! Easy access to I-35, I-37/281, I-10, and about 10 minutes from 410. Close to the Pearl Brewery and minutes from Southtown! Close to great eats (Sweet Yams and Dignowity Meats to name a few) and bars like Big Hops, Burleson Yard, and Alamo Beer. Join your neighbors for kickball in the park, race car derby, neighborhood markets on Nolan, and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 718 N PINE ST have any available units?
718 N PINE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 718 N PINE ST currently offering any rent specials?
718 N PINE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 N PINE ST pet-friendly?
No, 718 N PINE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 718 N PINE ST offer parking?
No, 718 N PINE ST does not offer parking.
Does 718 N PINE ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 718 N PINE ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 N PINE ST have a pool?
No, 718 N PINE ST does not have a pool.
Does 718 N PINE ST have accessible units?
No, 718 N PINE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 718 N PINE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 718 N PINE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 718 N PINE ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 718 N PINE ST does not have units with air conditioning.
