7146 N VANDIVER RD.
Last updated April 16 2020 at 5:07 AM

7146 N VANDIVER RD

7146 North Vandiver Road · No Longer Available
Location

7146 North Vandiver Road, San Antonio, TX 78209
Oak Park - Northwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Fully furnished 4 brm,3 bth with pool and 2 car covered parking in Northwood. This modern ranch style home on oversized treed lot offers two master suites, hardwood floors and full laundry area. Plenty of space for the cook in the open kitchen with large island/bar and cabinet space opening to dining table for 8 and spacious living room. Large backyard with entertainment deck and in ground pool. NEISD schools, near Ft.Sam, Airport and Alamo Heights shopping and restaurants. Pet friendly property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7146 N VANDIVER RD have any available units?
7146 N VANDIVER RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7146 N VANDIVER RD have?
Some of 7146 N VANDIVER RD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7146 N VANDIVER RD currently offering any rent specials?
7146 N VANDIVER RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7146 N VANDIVER RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 7146 N VANDIVER RD is pet friendly.
Does 7146 N VANDIVER RD offer parking?
Yes, 7146 N VANDIVER RD offers parking.
Does 7146 N VANDIVER RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7146 N VANDIVER RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7146 N VANDIVER RD have a pool?
Yes, 7146 N VANDIVER RD has a pool.
Does 7146 N VANDIVER RD have accessible units?
No, 7146 N VANDIVER RD does not have accessible units.
Does 7146 N VANDIVER RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 7146 N VANDIVER RD does not have units with dishwashers.

