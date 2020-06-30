7146 N VANDIVER RD.

Amenities

Fully furnished 4 brm,3 bth with pool and 2 car covered parking in Northwood. This modern ranch style home on oversized treed lot offers two master suites, hardwood floors and full laundry area. Plenty of space for the cook in the open kitchen with large island/bar and cabinet space opening to dining table for 8 and spacious living room. Large backyard with entertainment deck and in ground pool. NEISD schools, near Ft.Sam, Airport and Alamo Heights shopping and restaurants. Pet friendly property.