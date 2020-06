Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage refrigerator

Light and open luxury 3/2 home in a gated community in the heart of the medical center. Single story living with an island kitchen with solid countertops. Refrigerator and Washer/Dryer stay for your use. This home also offers a water softener and a deep garage for parking and storage, convenient to the medical center, shopping, and dining. Private gated community come see and rent today.