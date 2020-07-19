706 Mesa Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Property Description

Large and lovely home in Stone Oak! Home boasts high ceilings, wonderful deck space, and 2nd story balcony. Ceramic tile and wood on the 1st floor carpeting upstairs. Neighborhood is gated for privacy and is near great shopping and restaurants. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly. ***Owner must approve all pets***