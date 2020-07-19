All apartments in San Antonio
706 Mesa Ridge
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

706 Mesa Ridge

706 Mesa Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

706 Mesa Ridge, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Property Description
Large and lovely home in Stone Oak! Home boasts high ceilings, wonderful deck space, and 2nd story balcony. Ceramic tile and wood on the 1st floor carpeting upstairs. Neighborhood is gated for privacy and is near great shopping and restaurants. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly. ***Owner must approve all pets***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 Mesa Ridge have any available units?
706 Mesa Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 706 Mesa Ridge have?
Some of 706 Mesa Ridge's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 706 Mesa Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
706 Mesa Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 Mesa Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 706 Mesa Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 706 Mesa Ridge offer parking?
No, 706 Mesa Ridge does not offer parking.
Does 706 Mesa Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 706 Mesa Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 Mesa Ridge have a pool?
No, 706 Mesa Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 706 Mesa Ridge have accessible units?
No, 706 Mesa Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 706 Mesa Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 706 Mesa Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
