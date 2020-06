7055 Autumn Park

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

SPACIOUS 4BDRM HOME IN PARKWOOD. THIS HOME FEATURES A HUGE EAT IN ISLAND KITCHEN WITH TILE BACK-SPLASH THAT OPENS TO FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE. GIANT MASTER W/HIS AND HERS WALK IN CLOSETS. BOTH UPSTAIRS BATHS HAVE BEEN UPGRADED & MASTER BTH HAS DBL VANITY. LAMINATE WOOD FLOORING IN 2 SPARE ROOMS. KEEP COOL IN THE BACKYARD WITH MATURE TREES & COVERED PATIO. WALKING DISTANCE TO EXEMPLARY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL. MINS TO BRANDEIS HIGH, USAA, SOUTH TEXAS MEDICAL CENTER, VALERO, SHOPS AT LA CANTERA, COMMUNITY POOL.