San Antonio, TX
7015 Spring Forest Drive
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

7015 Spring Forest Drive

7015 Spring Forest Street · No Longer Available
Location

7015 Spring Forest Street, San Antonio, TX 78249
Oxbow

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
Nice 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1412 sq ft Single Story Home. - Nice 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1412 sq ft Single Story Home. Neutral Colors, Blinds throughout. Tile Floors, Carpet in Bedrooms. Formal Dining Room, Large Living Room. Open Kitchen w/Breakfast Bar, Breakfast Nook. Fridge, Flat-Top Stove, Dishwasher. Master Bedroom Split from other Bedrooms for added Privacy. Master Bed w/Dual Walk-in Closets. Master Bath w/Shower/Tub Combo, Dual Sinks. Two Car Garage. Fenced Yard w/Covered Patio for BBQs. Close to Medical Center, 1604, IH-10, Six Flags.

If you decide to apply for one of the properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property bust apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have a credit score below 500, have ever been evicted, have a bad rental history or have recent or drug/ violence related felonies.

SATX

(RLNE5932842)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7015 Spring Forest Drive have any available units?
7015 Spring Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7015 Spring Forest Drive have?
Some of 7015 Spring Forest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7015 Spring Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7015 Spring Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7015 Spring Forest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7015 Spring Forest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7015 Spring Forest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7015 Spring Forest Drive offers parking.
Does 7015 Spring Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7015 Spring Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7015 Spring Forest Drive have a pool?
No, 7015 Spring Forest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7015 Spring Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 7015 Spring Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7015 Spring Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7015 Spring Forest Drive has units with dishwashers.
