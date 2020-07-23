7015 Spring Forest Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets playground

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground bbq/grill garage

Nice 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1412 sq ft Single Story Home. - Nice 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1412 sq ft Single Story Home. Neutral Colors, Blinds throughout. Tile Floors, Carpet in Bedrooms. Formal Dining Room, Large Living Room. Open Kitchen w/Breakfast Bar, Breakfast Nook. Fridge, Flat-Top Stove, Dishwasher. Master Bedroom Split from other Bedrooms for added Privacy. Master Bed w/Dual Walk-in Closets. Master Bath w/Shower/Tub Combo, Dual Sinks. Two Car Garage. Fenced Yard w/Covered Patio for BBQs. Close to Medical Center, 1604, IH-10, Six Flags.



If you decide to apply for one of the properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property bust apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have a credit score below 500, have ever been evicted, have a bad rental history or have recent or drug/ violence related felonies.



SATX



