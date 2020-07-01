701 EVERGREEN CT

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

NEXT TO PEARL! RENOVATED! Completely updated with new AC, metal roof, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, secuirty system, ect! This beautifully restored historic home next to the Pearl Brewery includes original hardwood floors, NINE foot long custom kitchen island, stunning designer lighting, & original windows, big open floor plan, huge covered porch, big laundry & mudroom and large master bedroom, bathroom, and walk in closet with access to the back deck for entertaining in the big backyard!