701 EVERGREEN CT
Last updated July 4 2019 at 5:34 AM

701 EVERGREEN CT

701 Evergreen Ct · No Longer Available
Location

701 Evergreen Ct, San Antonio, TX 78212
Tobin Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
NEXT TO PEARL! RENOVATED! Completely updated with new AC, metal roof, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, secuirty system, ect! This beautifully restored historic home next to the Pearl Brewery includes original hardwood floors, NINE foot long custom kitchen island, stunning designer lighting, & original windows, big open floor plan, huge covered porch, big laundry & mudroom and large master bedroom, bathroom, and walk in closet with access to the back deck for entertaining in the big backyard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 EVERGREEN CT have any available units?
701 EVERGREEN CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 EVERGREEN CT have?
Some of 701 EVERGREEN CT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 EVERGREEN CT currently offering any rent specials?
701 EVERGREEN CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 EVERGREEN CT pet-friendly?
No, 701 EVERGREEN CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 701 EVERGREEN CT offer parking?
No, 701 EVERGREEN CT does not offer parking.
Does 701 EVERGREEN CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 EVERGREEN CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 EVERGREEN CT have a pool?
No, 701 EVERGREEN CT does not have a pool.
Does 701 EVERGREEN CT have accessible units?
No, 701 EVERGREEN CT does not have accessible units.
Does 701 EVERGREEN CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 701 EVERGREEN CT does not have units with dishwashers.
