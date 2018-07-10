All apartments in San Antonio
6719 Walnut Valley Drive
Last updated December 13 2019 at 5:58 PM

6719 Walnut Valley Drive

6719 Walnut Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6719 Walnut Valley Drive, San Antonio, TX 78242

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6719 Walnut Valley Drive have any available units?
6719 Walnut Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 6719 Walnut Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6719 Walnut Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6719 Walnut Valley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6719 Walnut Valley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6719 Walnut Valley Drive offer parking?
No, 6719 Walnut Valley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6719 Walnut Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6719 Walnut Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6719 Walnut Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 6719 Walnut Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6719 Walnut Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 6719 Walnut Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6719 Walnut Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6719 Walnut Valley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6719 Walnut Valley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6719 Walnut Valley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

