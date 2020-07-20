All apartments in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
6715 Spring Front
6715 Spring Front

6715 Spring Front Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6715 Spring Front Drive, San Antonio, TX 78249
Babcock North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath in convenient Medical Center area off Babcock/De Zavala. Large fenced in backyard is great for relaxing outside on the patio. Large open kitchen is great for entertaining. Fridge, washer and dryer included in the rent. Pets negotiable.

Visit FSPPMTX.com to APPLY
All occupants over 18 must apply
Application fee $50
One time Admin fee $125
Deposit is same amount as rent
Pet deposit $350 per pet
Most qualified applicant accepted
Applications are not processed over the weekend.
Please contact your agent to set up showing or email genina@fsrealtytx.com

(RLNE4863124)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6715 Spring Front have any available units?
6715 Spring Front doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6715 Spring Front have?
Some of 6715 Spring Front's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6715 Spring Front currently offering any rent specials?
6715 Spring Front is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6715 Spring Front pet-friendly?
Yes, 6715 Spring Front is pet friendly.
Does 6715 Spring Front offer parking?
No, 6715 Spring Front does not offer parking.
Does 6715 Spring Front have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6715 Spring Front offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6715 Spring Front have a pool?
No, 6715 Spring Front does not have a pool.
Does 6715 Spring Front have accessible units?
No, 6715 Spring Front does not have accessible units.
Does 6715 Spring Front have units with dishwashers?
No, 6715 Spring Front does not have units with dishwashers.
