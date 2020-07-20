6715 Spring Front

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly refrigerator

- Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath in convenient Medical Center area off Babcock/De Zavala. Large fenced in backyard is great for relaxing outside on the patio. Large open kitchen is great for entertaining. Fridge, washer and dryer included in the rent. Pets negotiable.



Visit FSPPMTX.com to APPLY

All occupants over 18 must apply

Application fee $50

One time Admin fee $125

Deposit is same amount as rent

Pet deposit $350 per pet

Most qualified applicant accepted

Applications are not processed over the weekend.

Please contact your agent to set up showing or email genina@fsrealtytx.com



