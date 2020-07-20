6715 Spring Front

Amenities
- Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath in convenient Medical Center area off Babcock/De Zavala. Large fenced in backyard is great for relaxing outside on the patio. Large open kitchen is great for entertaining. Fridge, washer and dryer included in the rent. Pets negotiable.
Visit FSPPMTX.com to APPLY
All occupants over 18 must apply
Application fee $50
One time Admin fee $125
Deposit is same amount as rent
Pet deposit $350 per pet
Most qualified applicant accepted
Applications are not processed over the weekend.
Please contact your agent to set up showing or email genina@fsrealtytx.com
