6711 SPRING MANOR ST

Cozy three bedroom/ two bathroom single story house in the well established neighborhood of Babcock North. Minutes from USAA, UTSA, and the medical center. House is recently renovated with ceramic tile flooring throughout and remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances that were recently updated and cabinets for plenty of storage. Spacious bedrooms with lots of closet space. Large backyard that is perfect for entertaining. A/C and hot water heater were recently replaced. A must see!! All residents are enrolled in Resident Amenity Package- $40 per month.