6711 SPRING MANOR ST
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:34 AM

6711 SPRING MANOR ST

6711 Spring Manor Street · No Longer Available
Location

6711 Spring Manor Street, San Antonio, TX 78249
Babcock North

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy three bedroom/ two bathroom single story house in the well established neighborhood of Babcock North. Minutes from USAA, UTSA, and the medical center. House is recently renovated with ceramic tile flooring throughout and remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances that were recently updated and cabinets for plenty of storage. Spacious bedrooms with lots of closet space. Large backyard that is perfect for entertaining. A/C and hot water heater were recently replaced. A must see!! All residents are enrolled in Resident Amenity Package- $40 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6711 SPRING MANOR ST have any available units?
6711 SPRING MANOR ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6711 SPRING MANOR ST have?
Some of 6711 SPRING MANOR ST's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6711 SPRING MANOR ST currently offering any rent specials?
6711 SPRING MANOR ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6711 SPRING MANOR ST pet-friendly?
No, 6711 SPRING MANOR ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6711 SPRING MANOR ST offer parking?
Yes, 6711 SPRING MANOR ST offers parking.
Does 6711 SPRING MANOR ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6711 SPRING MANOR ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6711 SPRING MANOR ST have a pool?
No, 6711 SPRING MANOR ST does not have a pool.
Does 6711 SPRING MANOR ST have accessible units?
No, 6711 SPRING MANOR ST does not have accessible units.
Does 6711 SPRING MANOR ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 6711 SPRING MANOR ST does not have units with dishwashers.

