Amenities

patio / balcony parking carpet

Cute townhome available for lease in Babcock Place! Nice open floorplan. Recent vinyl planking installed in living areas! Lots of cabinet space in the open kitchen with breakfast bar. Carpet in bedrooms only. Large fenced backyard with covered patio. Covered parking available in rear of property! Great location with easy access to IH 10 and Loop 1604.