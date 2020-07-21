Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
6514 SPANISH EARTH
Last updated February 22 2020 at 5:16 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6514 SPANISH EARTH
6514 Spanish Earth
·
No Longer Available
Location
6514 Spanish Earth, San Antonio, TX 78233
Amenities
garage
microwave
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH LOCATED IN FALCON RIDGE CLEAN AND READY FOR MOVE IN. NEW CARPET AND INTERIOR PAINT. INCLUDES GARAGE DOOR OPENER AND MICROWAVE. OWNER IS HAVING BOTH BATHTUBS REFINISHED.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6514 SPANISH EARTH have any available units?
6514 SPANISH EARTH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6514 SPANISH EARTH have?
Some of 6514 SPANISH EARTH's amenities include garage, microwave, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6514 SPANISH EARTH currently offering any rent specials?
6514 SPANISH EARTH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6514 SPANISH EARTH pet-friendly?
No, 6514 SPANISH EARTH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 6514 SPANISH EARTH offer parking?
Yes, 6514 SPANISH EARTH offers parking.
Does 6514 SPANISH EARTH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6514 SPANISH EARTH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6514 SPANISH EARTH have a pool?
No, 6514 SPANISH EARTH does not have a pool.
Does 6514 SPANISH EARTH have accessible units?
No, 6514 SPANISH EARTH does not have accessible units.
Does 6514 SPANISH EARTH have units with dishwashers?
No, 6514 SPANISH EARTH does not have units with dishwashers.
