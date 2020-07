6506 Falcons Heights

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL 4 BR W/ MASTER DOWN*HARDWOOD FLOORING IN DINING/ENTRY, LIVING ROOM, MASTER BR AND MASTER WALK-IN CLOSET*TILE IN KITCHEN/BREAKFAST AND HALF BATH*HANDICAP ACCESSIBLE SHOWER*BONUS ROOM/LOFT UPSTAIRS*BRINKS SECURITY SYSTEM READY*NEISD SCHOOLS*EASY ACCESS TO I-35, 1604, RANDOLPH AFB, FT. SAM & FORUM SHOPPING CENTER*$55 NON-REFUNDABLE APP FEE PER PERSON*APP FEE, 1ST MONTHS RENT, & SECURITY DEPOSIT MUST BE IN CERTIFIED FUNDS I.E. CASHIERS CHECK OR MONEY ORDER*NO PIT BULLS, ROTTWEILERS, OR DOBERMANS*LEASE MUST COMMENCE WITHIN 10 DAYS OF APPROVAL



(RLNE2491058)