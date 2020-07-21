647 ELEANOR AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Tranquil setting near the San Antonio Botanical Gardens, Uni of the Incarnate Word, Trinity Uni, Brackenridge Park , Witte Museum & Fort Sam Houston. This beautiful home in Mahncke Park is available for move-in by Nov 1. Home features wonderful wood floors and ceramic tile. This cute house includes a gas stove, refrigerator, washer & dryer. The front yard has a large deck surrounded by mature trees. This home won't last long. Schedule a showing today! Apply in office or online. Sorry no cats.