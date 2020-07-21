All apartments in San Antonio
647 ELEANOR AVE
Last updated October 7 2019 at 11:49 PM

647 ELEANOR AVE

647 Eleanor Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

647 Eleanor Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78209
Mahncke Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Tranquil setting near the San Antonio Botanical Gardens, Uni of the Incarnate Word, Trinity Uni, Brackenridge Park , Witte Museum & Fort Sam Houston. This beautiful home in Mahncke Park is available for move-in by Nov 1. Home features wonderful wood floors and ceramic tile. This cute house includes a gas stove, refrigerator, washer & dryer. The front yard has a large deck surrounded by mature trees. This home won't last long. Schedule a showing today! Apply in office or online. Sorry no cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 647 ELEANOR AVE have any available units?
647 ELEANOR AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 647 ELEANOR AVE have?
Some of 647 ELEANOR AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 647 ELEANOR AVE currently offering any rent specials?
647 ELEANOR AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 647 ELEANOR AVE pet-friendly?
No, 647 ELEANOR AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 647 ELEANOR AVE offer parking?
No, 647 ELEANOR AVE does not offer parking.
Does 647 ELEANOR AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 647 ELEANOR AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 647 ELEANOR AVE have a pool?
No, 647 ELEANOR AVE does not have a pool.
Does 647 ELEANOR AVE have accessible units?
No, 647 ELEANOR AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 647 ELEANOR AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 647 ELEANOR AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
