6410 Melanzane Ave.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7378d46079 ---- Wonderful 2-story unit with stained concrete on 1st floor and carpeting upstairs. Granite countertops, all black appliances, tiled showers, and conveniently located just off I-35 & Toepperwein. Come out and see today!SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.Flat rate $50 water per unit.



