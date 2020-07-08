All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated August 17 2019 at 6:06 PM

6410 Melanzane Ave.

6410 Melanzane Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6410 Melanzane Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78233

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7378d46079 ---- Wonderful 2-story unit with stained concrete on 1st floor and carpeting upstairs. Granite countertops, all black appliances, tiled showers, and conveniently located just off I-35 & Toepperwein. Come out and see today!SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.Flat rate $50 water per unit.

Carpet Ceiling Fan Ceramic Tile Courtyard Disposal Fence Stove Vaulted Ceilings

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6410 Melanzane Ave. have any available units?
6410 Melanzane Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6410 Melanzane Ave. have?
Some of 6410 Melanzane Ave.'s amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6410 Melanzane Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
6410 Melanzane Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6410 Melanzane Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6410 Melanzane Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 6410 Melanzane Ave. offer parking?
No, 6410 Melanzane Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 6410 Melanzane Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6410 Melanzane Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6410 Melanzane Ave. have a pool?
No, 6410 Melanzane Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 6410 Melanzane Ave. have accessible units?
No, 6410 Melanzane Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 6410 Melanzane Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6410 Melanzane Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

