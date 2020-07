Amenities

patio / balcony garage ceiling fan fireplace bbq/grill refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Cute 3 bedroom two bath townhome on the northwest side. Easy access to 410, IH 10 , the medical ctr and shopping. Move-in ready! master bedroom has nice size closet , double vanity, ceiling fans in all rooms. Two car garage in the rear, small shaded backyard for outdoor barbeques. Fireplace in living room, high ceiling , lots of storage , attic in master has lots of storage .......... No fridge will be provided