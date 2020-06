Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

One story home lovingly cared for by owner. Beautifully landscaped and detailed exterior. Custom deck off of the covered patio adds additional entertaining space. Large walk in pantry/laundry room with shelving for organization and storage. Convenient to Lackland, Sea World, shopping and restaurants. Tenants will be auto enrolled in filter program.