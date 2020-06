Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

6330 Channel View - This beautiful one story is located in the Foster Meadows subdivision. Has an open floor plan with a split bedroom concept. Kitchen has beautiful wood cabinets, breakfast bar, and refrigerator. Large walk in closet in master bedroom. Backyard has covered patio, backs up to a green belt.



