6311 Donely Pl
Last updated April 9 2019 at 10:15 PM

6311 Donely Pl

6311 Donely Place · No Longer Available
Location

6311 Donely Place, San Antonio, TX 78247

Amenities

walk in closets
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
Nice home with a wonderful floorplan. Features a large eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space, and an oversized master bedroom with room for exercise equipment, desk, or reading nook. Master bath features dual vanities, and separate walk-in closets. Huge pantry with all the space you will ever need!

*BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you to contact the property manager at 210-664-0066 before applying if you have any questions about qualification.

Please call iHeart Property Management LLC at 210-365-8024 for more information or to schedule a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6311 Donely Pl have any available units?
6311 Donely Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 6311 Donely Pl currently offering any rent specials?
6311 Donely Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6311 Donely Pl pet-friendly?
No, 6311 Donely Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6311 Donely Pl offer parking?
No, 6311 Donely Pl does not offer parking.
Does 6311 Donely Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6311 Donely Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6311 Donely Pl have a pool?
No, 6311 Donely Pl does not have a pool.
Does 6311 Donely Pl have accessible units?
No, 6311 Donely Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 6311 Donely Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 6311 Donely Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6311 Donely Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6311 Donely Pl has units with air conditioning.

