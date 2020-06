Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Cute home in the heart of the Medical Center! This charming house features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and beautiful hardwood floors! Don't miss the large living room and big windows! Great deck with a lush, green backyard. Community has a pool, clubhouse, and a sports court! Come see this home before it's gone!