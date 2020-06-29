All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 25 2019 at 10:54 AM

6304 ATTUCKS LN

6304 Attucks Ln · No Longer Available
Location

6304 Attucks Ln, San Antonio, TX 78238

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
6304 ATTUCKS LN Available 07/12/19 6304 Attucks Lane, San Antonio, TX. 78238 - All showings require a 24 hour notice. Photos were taken prior to tenant moving in. Conveniently located near the Medical Center, close to Loop 410, USAA, and UTSA. Nice 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with a 1 car garage. Tray ceilings with crown molding in living room. Stained concrete flooring on the first floor. Ceiling fans in the living room and master bedroom. Granite counter tops and all black appliances in kitchen. Nice privacy for backyard. Please verify schools if important.

Please go to https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mu6CyH9KycqyXOCvF3tkuVdAqFcNbbmX/view?usp=sharing to review Screening Criteria and Application Addenda before applying.

(RLNE3624222)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6304 ATTUCKS LN have any available units?
6304 ATTUCKS LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6304 ATTUCKS LN have?
Some of 6304 ATTUCKS LN's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6304 ATTUCKS LN currently offering any rent specials?
6304 ATTUCKS LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6304 ATTUCKS LN pet-friendly?
No, 6304 ATTUCKS LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6304 ATTUCKS LN offer parking?
Yes, 6304 ATTUCKS LN offers parking.
Does 6304 ATTUCKS LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6304 ATTUCKS LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6304 ATTUCKS LN have a pool?
No, 6304 ATTUCKS LN does not have a pool.
Does 6304 ATTUCKS LN have accessible units?
No, 6304 ATTUCKS LN does not have accessible units.
Does 6304 ATTUCKS LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 6304 ATTUCKS LN does not have units with dishwashers.

