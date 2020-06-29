Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

6304 ATTUCKS LN Available 07/12/19 6304 Attucks Lane, San Antonio, TX. 78238 - All showings require a 24 hour notice. Photos were taken prior to tenant moving in. Conveniently located near the Medical Center, close to Loop 410, USAA, and UTSA. Nice 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with a 1 car garage. Tray ceilings with crown molding in living room. Stained concrete flooring on the first floor. Ceiling fans in the living room and master bedroom. Granite counter tops and all black appliances in kitchen. Nice privacy for backyard. Please verify schools if important.



Please go to https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mu6CyH9KycqyXOCvF3tkuVdAqFcNbbmX/view?usp=sharing to review Screening Criteria and Application Addenda before applying.



(RLNE3624222)