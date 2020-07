Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This home is move in ready! This 4BR 2BA home located in the Bellaire area has tons of upgraded features; freshly interior paint, laminate floors and granite countertops. Nice covered patio with large backyard with privacy fence. All new HVAC, roof, electrical and plumbing above foundation is new (2019) and up to code.