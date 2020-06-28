622 Chauncey #1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

SPACIOUS (APPROX 1100 SQ FT) UNIT ON FIRST FLOOR. 2 LARGE BEDROOMS. LOTS OF STORAGE INSIDE. WASHERS / DRYERS ON SITE. LANDLORD PAYS GAS (HEAT). NO PETS; NO SMOKING. 2 GARAGE SPACES. AVAILABLE OCTOBER 4.

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION - WONDERFUL HARMONY HILLS 4-PLEX, CLOSE TO EVERYTHING. SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, DOWNTOWN, AIRPORT, USAA, MEDICAL CENTER.



*BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you to contact the property manager at 210-664-0066 before applying if you have any questions about qualification.



Please call iHeart Property Management LLC at 210-365-8024 for more information or to schedule a viewing.