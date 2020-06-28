All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated September 7 2019 at 4:13 AM

622 Chauncey #1

622 Chauncey Dr · No Longer Available
Location

622 Chauncey Dr, San Antonio, TX 78216
Greater Harmony Hils

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SPACIOUS (APPROX 1100 SQ FT) UNIT ON FIRST FLOOR. 2 LARGE BEDROOMS. LOTS OF STORAGE INSIDE. WASHERS / DRYERS ON SITE. LANDLORD PAYS GAS (HEAT). NO PETS; NO SMOKING. 2 GARAGE SPACES. AVAILABLE OCTOBER 4.
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION - WONDERFUL HARMONY HILLS 4-PLEX, CLOSE TO EVERYTHING. SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, DOWNTOWN, AIRPORT, USAA, MEDICAL CENTER.

*BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you to contact the property manager at 210-664-0066 before applying if you have any questions about qualification.

Please call iHeart Property Management LLC at 210-365-8024 for more information or to schedule a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 622 Chauncey #1 have any available units?
622 Chauncey #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 622 Chauncey #1 currently offering any rent specials?
622 Chauncey #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 622 Chauncey #1 pet-friendly?
No, 622 Chauncey #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 622 Chauncey #1 offer parking?
Yes, 622 Chauncey #1 offers parking.
Does 622 Chauncey #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 622 Chauncey #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 622 Chauncey #1 have a pool?
No, 622 Chauncey #1 does not have a pool.
Does 622 Chauncey #1 have accessible units?
No, 622 Chauncey #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 622 Chauncey #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 622 Chauncey #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 622 Chauncey #1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 622 Chauncey #1 has units with air conditioning.
