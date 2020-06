Amenities

Ready to Move In 4 bedroom 3 and a half bath, Open Floor Plan, Nice Wood Decking in the back yard. This is a Former Centex Model Home. Large windows providing plenty of natural light. Great Location Near UTSA and Minutes away from La Cantera and Six Flags A Must See!! Thank you For Showing!