Welcome Home to this Large 3 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom in Spring Vistas. READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN! All bedrooms upstairs. Northside ISD. New carpet and ceiling fans. Great location close to everything, Military Bases, Sea World, and shopping. Large back yard with privacy fenced. Tile floors throughout downstairs and in master bath, master bath has a walk in shower, separate garden tub, CALL NOW!