618 Pilgrim Dr.

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry pool

AVAILABLE NOW! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home In Amazing Location!! - Don't miss out on this perfect three bedroom home located minutes from Loop 410 and I-10, A short walk to Dellview Park and Public Pool! The home features a beautiful front and back yard with covered back porch and storage shed. Inside features hardwood floors and tile in the kitchen. The kitchen includes a dishwasher, refrigerator, and stove/oven. Off the kitchen is a separate laundry room.



Schedule a Tour Now!: https://showmojo.com/l/00193d0029



Apply Here!: https://www.rpmalamo.com/houses-rent/rental-listing-145d95aa-a262-43d4-8829-5a498f3e721f



Tenant is required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5517661)