618 Pilgrim Dr.
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

618 Pilgrim Dr.

618 Pilgrim Drive · No Longer Available
Location

618 Pilgrim Drive, San Antonio, TX 78213
Dellview

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
AVAILABLE NOW! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home In Amazing Location!! - Don't miss out on this perfect three bedroom home located minutes from Loop 410 and I-10, A short walk to Dellview Park and Public Pool! The home features a beautiful front and back yard with covered back porch and storage shed. Inside features hardwood floors and tile in the kitchen. The kitchen includes a dishwasher, refrigerator, and stove/oven. Off the kitchen is a separate laundry room.

Schedule a Tour Now!: https://showmojo.com/l/00193d0029

Apply Here!: https://www.rpmalamo.com/houses-rent/rental-listing-145d95aa-a262-43d4-8829-5a498f3e721f

Tenant is required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory.

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5517661)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 Pilgrim Dr. have any available units?
618 Pilgrim Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 618 Pilgrim Dr. have?
Some of 618 Pilgrim Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 618 Pilgrim Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
618 Pilgrim Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 Pilgrim Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 618 Pilgrim Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 618 Pilgrim Dr. offer parking?
No, 618 Pilgrim Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 618 Pilgrim Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 618 Pilgrim Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 Pilgrim Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 618 Pilgrim Dr. has a pool.
Does 618 Pilgrim Dr. have accessible units?
No, 618 Pilgrim Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 618 Pilgrim Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 618 Pilgrim Dr. has units with dishwashers.
